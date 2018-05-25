Police seek suspects in 3-person home invasion robbery in Sarnia
Sarnia Police have arrested a woman and have an arrest warrant out for a man after a home invasion robbery.
Police are looking for a 54-year-old male suspect, a female suspect has been arrested
Sarnia Police have arrested a woman and have an arrest warrant out for a man after a home invasion robbery.
Early Tuesday morning, three suspects allegedly forced their way into a home on Wellington Road.
Police said the 27-year-old victim knew a woman that was part of the group. She tried to get them out of her home, but was overpowered by a man who had a knife.
After being assaulted, the victim was able to escape.
She was treated for minor injuries.
The suspects allegedly took a small safe containing money, jewelry and personal documents.
Police have arrested a 34-year-old woman and are looking for a 54-year-old man. Charges include robbery, break and enter and aggravated assault.
The other female suspect has not been identified at this time.