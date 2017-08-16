Sarnia Police allege a woman who ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle was high at the time.

The collision happened Monday afternoon at the corner of East and Wellington Streets. Both vehicles were severely damaged, and the driver of the other car was taken to hospital.

Police say they found a 24-year-old woman at the scene, "acting in a bizarre manner," and with "uncontrolled body movements" and screaming.

The woman was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and driving while impaired. While in a holding cell, the woman allegedly caused water damage to the room, resulting in a charge of mischief over $5,000.