Two men from the Peel Region have been arrested in Sarnia for allegedly forcing a 19-year-old woman into the sex trade.

Sarnia police charged the men last week after receiving information from Lambton County OPP.

An investigation revealed a teenaged woman, who was not from Sarnia, was forced to work as an escort for two years in cities across Ontario.

"This young lady has been forced to hand over all the money she made and has been threatened and assaulted while with the two accused," according to a media release.

A 22-year-old man was charged with human trafficking and breach of probation on March 23. The next day, a 25-year-old man was arrested on several charges connected to the same alleged offence including human trafficking.