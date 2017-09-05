A Sarnia man who police say appeared to be drooling was charged with possession of a controlled substance after allegedly dropping drug paraphernalia in front of officers Saturday.

The 21-year-old approached police as they investigated another man near the corner of George Street and Forsyth Street around 1:30 a.m.

Officers said the man was wearing a house coat and jogging pants and was "acting all confused" as he asked why officers were speaking with his friend.

As he walked away, police said the suspect dropped two clear baggies containing items associated with drug use.

He was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court.