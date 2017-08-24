A Sarnia man is suing the city's police department for $1.25 million after allegedly being beaten by an off-duty officer at a convenience store about a year ago.

Todd Campbell, 28, was punched and strong armed by an officer in plain clothes while at Rosedale Mini Mart on August 22, 2016, according to a statement of claim filed in Superior Court Thursday.

Surveillance video shows Sgt. Jeffrey Gark punch Campbell, wrestle him into submission and then lead him out of the store.

"This assault continued and escalated outside the mini mart as Gark forcibly shoved the back of Campbell's head against the wall repetitively and then proceeded to punch him relentlessly in the stomach," the claim alleges.

Statements of claim contain allegations not yet proven in court.

Two other officers subsequently arrived at the store and arrested Campbell.

After the arrest, Campbell contacted a criminal lawyer and filed a complaint against Gark, who was charged with assault in October. The officer pleaded guilty to the assault in July and received a conditional discharge with 12 months probation.

The lawsuit, which also names the Sarnia Police Services Board as a defendant, alleges the officers assaulted Campbell, abused their power by attempting to cover it up, and that the Board was negligent in their supervision of these officers.

Campbell's lawyer Phillip Millar also claims officers involved in the attack and the arrest returned to the store and told the owner to erase the surveillance video. The video provided by Millar was recorded by another lawyer, Sarah Donahue, who helped Campbell initially file his complaint against police.

"Fortunately in this case, Ms. Donahue had attended at the mini mart, spoken with the manager and had the foresight to capture the video of the assault on her smartphone before it was erased," Millar wrote in a news release.