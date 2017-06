A Sarnia man is in hospital with serious injuries after losing control of a motorcycle and sliding down Brigden Road Tuesday morning.

The 33-year-old was heading south near Moore Line around 1:15 a.m. when he crashed his Yamaha motorcycle, according to provincial police.

After the crash, the man was treated by paramedics at the scene then taken to hospital.

The OPP closed Brigden Road between Rokeby and Moore lines to investigate the crash, but expect the road to re-open around 10 a.m.