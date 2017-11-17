Vandals have struck Sarnia's Celebration of Lights displays less than 24 hours after volunteers started putting them up at the city's Centennial Park.

About 70 staff and students from Alexander MacKenzie High School helped erect the displays on Tuesday but organizers said they found smashed displays and broken bulbs when they returned the next day.

Cathie Blake said everyone in the community has put money toward the event and she hopes those responsible will be caught.

She said a lot of time will be needed to fix the displays ahead of the official opening of the Celebration of Lights set for Saturday, November 25.