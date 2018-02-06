Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Sarnia branch of the Lambton County Library is offering patrons a chance to go on a "blind date" with a book.

"It's a fun experience," explained reference librarian Adrianne Lebert.

"All of the books that are selected get wrapped up in paper, so that patrons don't know what the title is ... but each one has a description on the outside to kind of give a hint of what the genre is."

Librarian Adrianne Lebert holds up wrapped books ready for a "blind date." (Adrianne Lebert/Lambton County Library)

Lebert said the program is a good way to get readers outside of their comfort zone, adding that she tried to steer away from selecting books that were on bestseller lists.

"I found that I was most successful by just going and just browsing the shelves and just picking out things that stood out to me," she explained.

Large print and audio books are also part of the dating pool.

The program runs from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15 at the Sarnia Library on Christina Street.