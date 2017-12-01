Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu delivered an anti-pot poem in the House of Commons just before Question Period Friday.

The MP for Sarnia-Lambton is the conservative party's health critic and has been a vocal opponent of the Liberal's plan to legalize marijuana by July 2018.

Here's a transcript of Gladu's poem:

My speaker I want to protest an ill thought out bill,

That is passing through parliament here on the hill,

The bill that is bad is called C-45,

It has so many flaws it just shouldn't survive,

The Grits will allow four pot plants in each dwelling,

Regardless of how bad each place will be smelling,

With mold, ventilation as issues unplanned,

This bill will not keep pot from our children's hand,

There are more new infractions within this new rule,

That our courts will be flooded as will every school,

With drug impaired driving and challenges there,

The doubling of traffic deaths and Liberals don't care,

The provinces and police in every town,

Have all asked the Liberals to slow this bill down,

With nearly 200 more days left til the day,

Nobody bu tour party stands in the way,

We hope that the senate will do its true deed,

And keep our great country safe from all the weed.