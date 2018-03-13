Sarnia police are asking the public for help identifying two men seen filling a gas can, in connection with a fire that destroyed an RV and damaged a house in January.

No one was in the home near Indian Road and Exmouth Street when the fire broke out on Jan. 16, around 7:00 a.m.

Officials are investigating a fire that damaged a camping trailer and house in Sarnia on Jan. 16. (Sarnia Fire and Rescue Services/Twitter)

Police say they want to speak with the men, shown in surveillance videos from a gas station wearing dark clothes and hooded jackets.

One of the men is wearing a "unique" sweater with a large, white printed design that officers are hoping will make him easier to identify.