Sarnia firefighters rescued a family's pet dog from a burned building Thursday.
Emergency crews arrived to find the home on Wiltshire Drive ablaze.
All of the people living there were out of the building at the time of the fire, but crews preformed a search and rescue and found the dog inside.
