Sarnia adopts 'Dynamic Accessibility Symbol' showing wheelchair in motion
The Forward Movement organization is lobbying for the symbol to be used everywhere
Sarnia is the latest city to adopt the "Dynamic Accessibility Symbol."
The new design replaces the familiar blue and white symbol of a person in a wheelchair.
"It has a person in a wheelchair in motion, as opposed to being stationary, and the person's much more defined," explained Dylan Itzikowitz, one of the founders of the Forward Movement organization. "The symbol redefines the way and re-illustrates the way we look at people with disabilities. It places emphasis on what we can do, not what we cannot do."
We have adopted the dynamic <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/accessibility?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#accessibility</a> symbol!<br>What is it? The new design shows a person in a wheel chair leaning forward, with arms raised in the air as to power their chair forward. <a href="https://t.co/MbJpStGzsB">pic.twitter.com/MbJpStGzsB</a>—@Sarnia_Ontario
Itzikowitz told CBC's Afternoon Drive the symbol can be used in places such as parking lot pavement, bathrooms and at building entrances — anywhere not explicitly mentioned in provincial legislation.
His group is lobbying Accessibility Minister Tracy MacCharles to adopt the new look everywhere.