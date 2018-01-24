Skip to Main Content
Sarnia adopts 'Dynamic Accessibility Symbol' showing wheelchair in motion

Sarnia adopts 'Dynamic Accessibility Symbol' showing wheelchair in motion

The new design replaces the familiar blue and white symbol of a person in a wheelchair.

The Forward Movement organization is lobbying for the symbol to be used everywhere

The Dynamic Accessibility Symbol emphasizes the person in motion, not the wheelchair. (City of Sarnia)

Sarnia is the latest city to adopt the "Dynamic Accessibility Symbol."

Sarnia is the latest city to adopt something called the "Dynamic Accessibility Symbol." The design shows a person in a wheelchair leaning forward, with arms raised in the air behind him — like they're powering the chair forward. The new symbol has been adopted by many cities across Ontario, hoping to eventually replace the accessibility symbol we see everyday. We spoke to Dylan Itzikowitz from the Forward Movement. 8:02

"It has a person in a wheelchair in motion, as opposed to being stationary, and the person's much more defined," explained Dylan Itzikowitz, one of the founders of the Forward Movement organization. "The symbol redefines the way and re-illustrates the way we look at people with disabilities. It places emphasis on what we can do, not what we cannot do."

Itzikowitz told CBC's Afternoon Drive the symbol can be used in places such as parking lot pavement, bathrooms and at building entrances — anywhere not explicitly mentioned in provincial legislation.

His group is lobbying Accessibility Minister Tracy MacCharles to adopt the new look everywhere.

