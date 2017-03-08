Residents of Sandwich frustrated with the state of dilapidated homes in the shadow of the Ambassador Bridge have started sharing their horror stories in a Windsor courtroom.

Jane Chaborek, the daughter of Stephen Chaborek, one of the plaintiffs in the $16.5 million suit against the Canadian Transit Company, cried in court as she recounted explaining to her grandchildren why the once-vibrant neighbourhood was blighted by abandoned, boarded-up homes.

"It's devastating, having to explain why things are the way they are, why fires have happened," she said. "My grandson calls the bridge a bully, because that's what they're called in school. He says: 'Why does grandpa have to live like this?'"

She testified about growing up in Sandwich and grew emotional talking about the deterioration of the neighbourhood that began when the CTC began buying up homes in 2005.

"My dad was in the war and I've told him it's like he lives in a war zone now," she said. "It's a disgrace how it happened. My father's life has never been the same since the CTC bought the houses."

Court also heard testimony from other residents about the proliferation of wildlife in the area. CTC lawyer Sheila Block countered by arguing urban wildlife was hardly isolated to Sandwich and that a succession of warm winters had created rat problems all over the city.

Lawyer Harvey Strosberg, who is representing Chaborek and other residents, said his team expects to call at least nine witnesses. He called this a "test case" that could help set the precedent for other civil suits.

He added he was proud of the elderly Chaborek for taking on this fight on behalf of the neighbourhood.