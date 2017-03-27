Sandpoint Beach could once again be home to the region's international dragon boat festival as organizers have asked city council if they can return to the site after eight years.

The Windsor Essex Dragon Boat Festival for the Cure originally launched at Sandpoint in 2003. A city worker strike in 2009 nearly cancelled the event, so the organizers moved to Tecumseh, according to Beth Noakes, one of the festival's founders.

Moving to Tecumseh saved the festival, but changes to the site at Lakewood Park created issues for paddlers. Noakes said dragon boat teams were separated from the competition, making it difficult to watch the races.

Some teams even missed out on their races because they couldn't hear announcements from where they were located.

"I don't want to disappoint the paddlers," Noakes said of the planned return to Windsor. "They work so hard, raising money, and I'm not going to disappoint them. I'm just not."

Windsor city council will decide Monday about bringing the festival back to Sandpoint Beach.