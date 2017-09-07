The Christian relief organization Samaritan's Purse is deploying a disaster relief team to Windsor, hoping to recruit volunteers and help local flood victims.

"We rely on Windsor residents and our church partners to come up with folks who want to be part of this," said Frank King, the organization's media relations manager. "It's a great way to lend a hand to your neighbours."

King said the organization is sending one of its Disaster Relief Units, which is a large tractor trailer full of equipment, to help clean up homes.

The group's sister organization, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, is sending crisis-trained chaplains to offer more personal assistance to victims of the flood, said King.

"Just to be a shoulder to cry on, a person to vent to, and if we are allowed and when we ask permission we actually pray with some of these folks as well."

The truck that will be stationed in Windsor is one of three vehicles regularly deployed by the organization.

Another truck is headed to North Carolina to help clean up after Hurricane Irma. King said that unit might be on its way to Florida to help out there.

King said it's been a busy season for the organization, which sent aid to forest fire victims in B.C. and flood victims in Gatineau, Quebec earlier this summer.

Anyone who needs help cleaning up a flooded home can call 1-844- 547-2664.

To volunteer, go to SamaritansPurse.ca/Windsor.