Windsor has set a new record for its Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign.

A total of $319,074 was raised in Windsor, surpassing the goal of $315,000.

The money raised will help support local people who struggle to make ends meet. The annual campaign will help support The Salvation Army food bank, soup kitchen and free programs, such as finance and cooking classes, and will help send children to camp.

Last year, more than $304,000 was raised in Windsor.