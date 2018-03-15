Six parishioners from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Port Lambton had a chilly ride home Tuesday.

The group gathered at the church on John Street in the evening for a meeting. When it wrapped up, they found all their coats were gone from the rack in the hallway. Provincial police are now looking for the culprit.

Church will be locking doors from now on

Mike Bechard was one of the victims and said he was left in just a T-shirt.

"I jumped in my truck and hoped it warmed up real quick," he said. "It's unfortunate that in the future, we're going to have to lock the doors during our meetings, because we can't trust people. And in a small community like Port Lambton, everybody pretty much knows everybody, so if it was somebody local, getting caught would be pretty obvious."

The church has advised all groups using the building to lock the doors during events.