One of Windsor`s youngest philanthropists is making holding pizza parties for the area's homeless an annual event.

On Wednesday Ryli Michalczuk used $1,600 she raised by knitting and selling hats to feed the city's less fortunate.

This is the second year the 13-year-old has brought food, bus passes and gift cards to the people at Street Help.

"People just don't realize and take things for granted," she said. "Maybe the next day it's not going to be there. It's good to give back to people who don't have as much as we do."

Wayne Wayvonko was served a slice by the young knitter and said he wished there were more people like Michalczuk.

Wayne Wayvonko said he wishes there were more people like Ryli Michalczuk, who held a pizza party fore Windsor’s less fortunate at Street Help on Dec. 22. ( Meg Roberts/CBC)

"It gives me something to eat. It means everything to me," he said. "If we had more people like her the world would be a better place to live."

Michalczuk said she was first inspired to start fundraising during the annual Mikhail Holdings turkey giveaway three years ago when she saw a woman struggling with a broken plastic bag.

That year Michalczuk made and sold enough hats to buy 500 reusable bags to give away and her fundraising efforts have grown from there. On Thursday she said she plans to continue making donations to Street Help for years to come.

"It makes me feel great because you know that you did that, you gave that to that person, you put a smile on their face," she said.