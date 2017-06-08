Russian vodka is being served with a chaser of political intrigue at SnackBar-B-Q this morning.

The Chatham Street bar is hosting a viewing party as former FBI director James Comey testifies at a senate committee about U.S. President Donald Trump and possible Russian meddling in the American election.

Former FBI director James Comey testifies LIVE0:00

"We're having fun," explained owner Mark Boscariol, who said the party was actually suggested by patrons.

A special menu for the day includes the 'Big Orange Mess,' a grilled cheese made with Cheetos in honour of the president, a 'Comey Island Iced Tea,' and a chef's special where "you never know what you're going to get, like Trump," quipped Boscariol.

SnackBar-B-Q owner Mark Boscariol said the idea for a Comey viewing party came from patrons. (Dal Molnar/CBC)

Comey was fired last month in the midst of an investigation into possible connections between Trump and Russia.

Thursday morning's hearing is the first time he's spoken publicly since being removed from his position and it started off with a bang when Comey said the Trump administration told "lies, plain and simple."

Jay Verspleet had a front row seat to the drama on one of the bar's stools. Between sips of vodka, he said American politics have started to resemble reality TV.

Jay Verspleet enjoys a drink while watching former FBI director James Comey testify. (Dal Molnar/CBC)

"This is inherently fascinating just due to how insane it is," he said. "It's bizarre … you watch a train wreck and you just can't turn away."

