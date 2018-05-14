Skip to Main Content
Man running from police is found in doghouse

Notifications

Man running from police is found in doghouse

A Ridgetown man wanted for several driving offences was found hiding in a doghouse.

28-year-old had previously evaded police

CBC News ·
(Chatham-Kent Police/Facebook)

A Ridgetown man wanted for several driving offences was found hiding in a doghouse.

Chatham-Kent police said the man was wanted under a warrant, and they spotted him riding a bicycle on Saturday in Shrewsbury.

They said the man tried to evade officers, which he had successfully done after being spotted last month.

This time, they found the 28-year-old in a doghouse.

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us