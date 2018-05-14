Man running from police is found in doghouse
A Ridgetown man wanted for several driving offences was found hiding in a doghouse.
28-year-old had previously evaded police
Chatham-Kent police said the man was wanted under a warrant, and they spotted him riding a bicycle on Saturday in Shrewsbury.
They said the man tried to evade officers, which he had successfully done after being spotted last month.
This time, they found the 28-year-old in a doghouse.