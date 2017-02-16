Photo on the left is the suspect who robbed the pharmacy in January. The suspect on the left robbed the same pharmacy in February. (OPP)

A pharmacy in Lakeshore has been robbed for the third time in as many months.

On both Jan. 18 and Feb. 14 a man entered the Royal Oasis Pharmacy on Advance Boulevard, and demanded cash and narcotics from the pharmacy employees, according to Lakeshore OPP.

The suspect in both robberies was videotaped by a surveillance camera wearing a grey toque, black jacket with a hood pulled over his head, grey jogging pants, white running shoes and dark coloured gloves.

OPP said the man left with a minimal amount of cash and narcotics after both incidents.

Police report a third robbery at the pharmacy occurred on Dec. 14.

The OPP also described the suspect as white, approximately five feet 11 inches tall and 170 pounds.