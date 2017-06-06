Cyclists will soon be able to bike from Windsor to Pelee Island without ever riding on the road.

The Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) has announced $225,000 to create a three-kilometre 'Centennial Hub' that will link up with the Chrysler Canada Greenway, Herb Gray Parkway Trails and Town of Tecumseh Trails.

"Being able to make that connection means everyone will be able to enjoy all the trails and you'll be able to cycle ultimately, once the (Gordie Howe) bridge is in place, from across the river all the way to Pelee Island without ever going on a road," explained Richard Wyma, general manager of the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

"It'll open up the entire region on both sides of the border to the great things that Essex-County has to offer," he added.

This map from the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) shows the proposed 3 km path. (Rotary Club of Windsor 1918)

The project is part of the club's centennial celebration and the funds, combined with other government grants and donations, are enough to complete the $1-million trail sometime in July.

The path's surface will be crushed stone and Wyma said he expects it to be heavily used as soon as it opens.

"This is a really high-demand connection," he said. "The community is pretty excited about it."