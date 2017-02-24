In the Christian tradition, February 28 is Shrove Tuesday, a day of feasting before the Lenten fast. In much of North America, the day is associated with the consumption of pancakes.
But in Windsor, Detroit and other areas with significant Polish communities, it's Paczki Day.
In the days leading up to Shrove Tuesday, it's virtually impossible to escape the decadent cousin of the jelly doughnut. Even local Tim Hortons locations get in on the action.
However, despite the pastry's ubiquitous availability, one traditional paczki filling is still hard to find: rose hip.
European Market has two locations in Windsor: 1390 Walker Rd. and 6415 Tecumseh Rd. E.
