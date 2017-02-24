In the Christian tradition, February 28 is Shrove Tuesday, a day of feasting before the Lenten fast. In much of North America, the day is associated with the consumption of pancakes.

But in Windsor, Detroit and other areas with significant Polish communities, it's Paczki Day.

Mmm, paczki. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

In the days leading up to Shrove Tuesday, it's virtually impossible to escape the decadent cousin of the jelly doughnut. Even local Tim Hortons locations get in on the action.

However, despite the pastry's ubiquitous availability, one traditional paczki filling is still hard to find: rose hip.

Tap on the audio player to learn more.

European Market has two locations in Windsor: 1390 Walker Rd. and 6415 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Inside European Market's new Tecumseh Road store

European Market recently opened a second location on Tecumseh Road in Windsor. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

European Market's central bakery supplies both Windsor locations, as well as stores in metro Detroit. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

A small section of the expansive deli counter. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

You can even purchase European newspapers and magazines. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

While many local bakeries sell paczki on Shrove Tuesday, European Market is one of the few that sell the pastry year-round. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Even more sausages. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)