"Rory's Rainbow" to be read in Windsor-Essex public schools

A book about a toy dinosaur and gender expression is going to be read in Windsor-area public schools.

Rory's Rainbow tells the story of a toy dinosaur who lives in the boys section of a toy store, but enjoys playing with the toys in the girls section.

When the owner finds the dinosaur in the "wrong" section of the store and attempts to move it back, he's convinced by his grandchild to stop dividing the store into gendered areas.

The book was inspired by Melissa Piva's own experience as a parent.

Piva self-published the first 100 copies of the book in 2017. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

"One of my children is gender-creative," she explained. "It was the year that they were going from junior kindergarten into senior kindergarten."

Piva wrote Rory's Rainbow for her child. "It wasn't originally meant to go public," she said.

"But I wanted something that showed that tutus don't have to be for girls, boys can like them too. And race cars can be for girls ... it's all about who you are as a person, and not that stereotyping box that we immediately place children into."

A look inside the book. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

To coincide with a conference next week of the Greater Essex County District School Board's gay-straight alliances, the board is purchasing 20 copies of Piva's book with the assistance of Windsor Pride. The goal is that older students will read Rory's Rainbow to their younger peers.

The Catholic board is considering the book as well, Piva said.

Piva spoke to Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre Tuesday. Tap on the player to hear their conversation.

"It's a very general story, and people can take from it what they will — it doesn't specifically say that the character is transgender or gender non-conforming," she said.

"I'm hoping anybody that actually sees the book will look at the story and realize there's nothing to get feathers ruffled about, regardless of their point of view."