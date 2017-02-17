Two Windsor men led police on a rooftop chase early Friday morning after attempting a home invasion in a downtown apartment.

Officers arrived to the building on Pitt Street West near Bruce Avenue around 5 a.m. after receiving reports of two men trying to force their way into one of the units.

The officers chased the men up the fire escape, arresting one of them on the roof, while the other jumped across to an adjacent building.

Firefighters were then called in order for officers to use a truck lift to get onto the roof and arrest the second man.

Police also found a loaded gun in the area where the man was hiding. Officers also found what they believe to be the vehicle the men drove, and discovered ammunition inside.

A 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old man face a host of charges, including break and enter, possession of break-in instrument, assault with a weapon, possession of a loaded regulated firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a weapon.