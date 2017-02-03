The Super Bowl is this Sunday. Some people like it because they enjoy football. Others tune in because of the elaborate commercials.
Me?
I'm in it for the food. While, wings, burgers and nachos are staples of the Super Bowl, a bar in Sandwich Town goes above and beyond for the big game.
Every year, Rock Bottom Bar & Grill offers specials inspired by the teams competing for the prize.
Tap on the audio player to learn more.
Inside Rock Bottom Bar & Grill
