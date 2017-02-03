The Super Bowl is this Sunday. Some people like it because they enjoy football. Others tune in because of the elaborate commercials.

Me?

I'm in it for the food. While, wings, burgers and nachos are staples of the Super Bowl, a bar in Sandwich Town goes above and beyond for the big game.

Rock Bottom Bar & Grill is located in Windsor's Sandwich Town neighbourhood. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Every year, Rock Bottom Bar & Grill offers specials inspired by the teams competing for the prize.

Tap on the audio player to learn more.

Inside Rock Bottom Bar & Grill

One of this year's Super Bowl specials is a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, inspired by the Atlanta Falcons. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Complementary peanuts are a staple at Rock Bottom. Patrons are encouraged to discard the shells on the floor. Owner Nicole Sekela estimates she spends $20,000 on peanuts every year. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

According to Sekela, the 1921 building that houses Rock Bottom was originally a hardware store. Much of the wood inside dates back to this period. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)