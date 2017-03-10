Police are looking for a man who went on a robbery spree that stretched through three southwestern Ontario communities.

The man first struck a pharmacy in Lakeshore on Feb. 16. He then hit a Credit Union in Parkhill on Mar. 6, before robbing another pharmacy in Wyoming the next day.

In each incident the man was alone, wearing a grey toque over his face and wearing dark coloured work gloves.

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for this man, who is believed to have robbed two pharmacies and a bank during a crime spree that stretched across southwestern Ontario. (Ontario Provincial Police.)

He demanded cash or narcotics in all three robberies, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The man is described as white, five foot 11 and 170 pounds with a thin build. Anyone with information is asked to call police.