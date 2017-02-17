The Riverside Pie Cafe is one of Windsor's hottest new bakeries.

The cafe's selection of sweet and savory pies have had food lovers in the region buzzing since they opened their doors in September.

New pies are featured every month. One of the selections for February is a "Black Forest" pie. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

With the Family Day weekend upon us, I thought it would be a perfect time to meet the father-daughter team behind the establishment.

Tap on the audio player to hear Olivia and Chris Ryan on the ups and downs of going into business with your family.

The Riverside Pie Cafe is located 5560 Wyandotte St. E. in Windsor.

Not exactly subliminal messaging. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Named after the iconic American singer who is said to have enjoyed peanut butter, banana and bacon sandwiches, the "Elvis" pie is a banana cream pie topped with peanut butter mousse, bacon and chocolate. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Even the art on the walls is pie-related. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

While pies are the focus, Riverside Pie Cafe also produces other items, such as these scones. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)