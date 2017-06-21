Riverside Drive West has re-opened following a basement fire that saw a large emergency response.
Passing police officers noticed smoke curling out from the basement of the home between Randolph Place and Huron Church Road around 11 a.m. and alerted Windsor Fire Services.
