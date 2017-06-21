Riverside Drive West has re-opened following a basement fire that saw a large emergency response.

Riverside Dr W between Bridge and Randolph is now open. ^00271 — @WindsorPolice

Passing police officers noticed smoke curling out from the basement of the home between Randolph Place and Huron Church Road around 11 a.m. and alerted Windsor Fire Services.

.@WindsorPolice were passing by, noticed smoke at the home and called @WindsorFire1 pic.twitter.com/YpPZ3d428j — @JasonViauCBC

Many firefighters, paramedics and police on scene. pic.twitter.com/IAFPSaWLew — @JasonViauCBC