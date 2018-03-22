Rino Bortolin wants to win Windsor West for the Ontario Liberals.

The city councillor has announced he's seeking the provincial nomination for the party in the local riding and promises to be a representative for Windsorites who "works as hard as they do."

'Strong representation' for Windsor

In a news release, Bortolin is described as a councillor who has "championed open and transparent government" and worked hard to address the "safety and security concerns of his constituents."

The 44-year-old is a father of three and former restaurant owner.

Feel like I’m going through a long checklist before heading out on a huge road trip. Buckle up. Here we go. — feeling excited — @windsor_rino

The release also hints at parts of his platform, explaining he supports Premier Kathleen Wynne's minimum wage boost and youth pharmacare plan.

"With a growing aging population and changing demographics, investments in health care are critical. Targeted investments in children's mental health and creating more long-term care beds while expanding home care services is what this community needs," stated Bortolin. "This government has been listening, and we need to ensure Windsor gets the proper investments with strong representation."

Nomination to be held March 27

If nominated, Bortolin will take on PC candidate Adam Ibrahim and Lisa Gretzky, a member of the New Democratic Party. Gretzky has been the MPP for Windsor West since 2014.

The nomination meeting will be held a the Fogolar Furlan Club at 6 p.m. March 27.