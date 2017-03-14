News of the tragic accident that killed a young, energetic man with a "contagious smile" spread quickly in the small community of Ingersoll.

Riley Shannon was killed early Sunday morning when he was run over by a front-end loader. Three teenagers have been charged in connection with what police describe as an accident.

Friends and family mourned, while many others waited for more details about the shocking death that rocked the small community, located just east of London.

"It's absolutely horrible," said Kimberly Medica, whose son played hockey with Shannon for years. "He was an amazing young man, always happy."

Many people turned to social media to share their stories of Shannon.

Medica regularly saw Shannon at the hockey rink, playing hockey alongside her son. Watching him grow up, she describes him as having a "contagious smile."

"He always knew how to make people happy," she said. "I can't imagine what his friends are going through — his parents."

Shannon's death was felt throughout the community. People who never met the young man had heard plenty about him.

Three teenagers have been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death in what police describe as an accident. They are also charged with theft over $5,000, criminal negligence causing death and failing to stop at scene of accident involving bodily harm or death.