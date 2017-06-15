A Ridgetown woman faces several charges after a crash that sent her and two passengers to hospital.

The woman was driving a Chevy Cobalt east on Talbot trail near Merlin, Ont. when the vehicle left the road, hit a telephone box and collided with a tree, according to Chatham-Kent Police.

The car was so damaged the doors needed to be cut off by firefighters and the injuries so severe the Chatham-Kent Traffic Management Unit took over the investigation, said CKPS.

All 3 of the vehicle's occupants are recovering

The 24-year-old woman was transported to a London hospital by helicopter with serious injuries, while a male passenger and child who were riding in the car were brought to hospital in Chatham.

Both the man and woman were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to police. The tires of the vehicle were also "unsafe" and the woman was driving 30 km/h over the speed limit.

The woman is charged with careless driving, improper tires and failing to wear a seatbelt.

All three of the vehicle's occupants have been released from hospital and are recovering.