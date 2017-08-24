A Ridgetown man has been charged in connection with a visit to a local sports store where he tried to pay with a "suspicious" $1,000 gift card before stealing a can of Red Bull and breaking a glass door.

The 34-year-old allegedly stopped by the store on Grand Avenue and tried to pay for several items with the gift card, which was rejected by an assistant manager.

Before leaving the store the man grabbed a Red Bull drink before tearing open the front door, causing it to break off its hinges — the value of the drink is estimated at $2, while damage to the door came in at $200.

On Wednesday the man was arrested in London and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.