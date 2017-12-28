Windsor police and OPP officers braved the bitter cold to check more than 120 vehicles during an overnight RIDE program.

Officers stopped cars on Dougall Avenue between 11:45 p.m. and 2 a.m.They conducted three roadside tests, arrested one person for impaired driving and issued one three-day license suspension.

Last night our Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a RIDE with @OPP_WR ,braving extreme weather to help keep our roadways safe.

RESULTS:

120 vehicles checked, 1 three-day licence suspension, 1 arrest for impaired driving, 1 breach arrest, 3 roadside tests, 1 stunt-driving charge pic.twitter.com/hdUnsrdd3u — @WindsorPolice

Police also arrested one person for breaching their probation and laid one stunt driving charge.