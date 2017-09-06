A pair of retired emergency workers in Sarnia are collecting diapers for families who weathered Hurricane Harvey.
Former police constable Peter Kindrachuk and retired firefighter Kyle McKelvie plan to travel to San Antonio, Texas to deliver a trailer full of baby food and supplies.
The men are hoping to fill the rest of their trailer with diapers of all sizes and will be accepting supplies at the Canatara Beach main parking lot between 1 and 3 p.m.
Donations can also be made online at texasdiaperbank.org.