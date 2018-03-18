Many residents, including small children, rescued by firefighters from their balconies are now displaced following an apartment fire in Wallaceburg.

Fire broke out in a third-floor unit and spread into the hallway before firefighters could douse the flames.

It all happened at a residential building on Wallace Street East, just east of Mitchell Drive at around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Everyone was evacuated, including all dogs, cats and hamsters. One man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Roughly 25 families were forced out due to the fire and seven of the units are accessing emergency accommodations because they have nowhere else to go.

#CKFES still on scene at 800 Wallace in #Wallaceburg. Everyone has evacuated the building. Firefighters have rescued at least 12 people from balconies. pic.twitter.com/2ALLu5ki8R — @ckfiredept

Victim services and animal control were both on scene to assist. Some people were transported to a nearby centre on a temporary basis.

Fire caused about $250,000 in damage and officials are describing the mess as "extensive."

"There are a number of units that have smoke damage, water damage," said Whitney Burk, public educator with the Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services.

Chatham-Kent firefighters rescued at least 12 people from balconies during a Wallaceburg apartment fire. (Chatham-Kent fire/Twitter)

The Ontario Fire Marshall's Office is en route to investigate. It's unclear right now where the fire originated in the unit or how it started.

In the meantime, the scene is being secured by Chatham-Kent police.