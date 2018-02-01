A Sarnia residential school survivor who has worked for years to help others heal while educating Canadians about the legacy of colonialism will soon receive the province's highest honour.

Geraldine Robertson is one of 23 new members of the Order of Ontario announced this week by Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell.

"When I heard my name was submitted, I was shocked," Robertson said. "And then to win, it was icing on the cake. I'm so humbled."

Robertson was about 10 years old when she was sent to a residential school near London, Ont., and after a few years of hopping around to different schools in southwestern Ontario, tragedy hit her family.

Her father suddenly died, and her mother was admitted to hospital with tuberculosis. That's when an agent took Robertson and her sisters to the train station and sent them off to the Brantford Mohawk institute.

Robertson recalls getting punished almost every day for no reason, receiving up to 15 lashings on each hand and up her arm.

"I used to have to rest my head against the doorknob, in case I had to faint. It was just really torturous."

Sharing her story to help others

Robertson decided to use her painful past to help others heal from their experiences. She joined a committee that would tour across Canada, formed by the United Church of Canada, and meet up with other survivors to talk about their own experiences.

"It's very important to share and verbalize what you went through," Robertson said. "The meetings were about empowering the survivors, showing them they have a voice, and allowing them to let go of all that baggage."

Robertson dreamed of becoming a nurse as a child. So, she posed with her granddaughters nursing diploma. (Supplied photo)

Robertson has also used her experience to help educate Canadians, especially young students.

"It's a necessity to start a conversation. A lot of people have no idea what residential schools are like, because it's not in the school books."

Although residential school survivor is humbled by the honour, she urges that there's more work to be done.

"There's a place for every Canadian to do something to help us. We can't fight this fight alone."

Robertson is planning to visit the legislature at Queen's Park on Feb. 27, 2018, to receive the Order of Ontario.