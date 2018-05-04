Windsor's integrity commissioner is recommending a "reprimand" against Coun. Rino Bortolin because of the "rape" comment he made in the media.

Bortolin released the findings of the commissioner's report Friday morning, where it recommended council sanction the councillor. It also urges city council to request an apology during an upcoming meeting.

He's asking for a judicial review of the findings.

"If council accepts his conclusions it could serve to discourage free and unfettered debate at city hall and the open and honest exchange of ideas," said Bortolin.

Bortolin made those comments to the Windsor Start back in October when talking about council's decision to spend $750,000 to refurbish a 99-year-old trolley.

"When I have to continually go back to residents and say there is no money for a $3,000 alley light where that person got beat up and raped last week, it's hard," Bortolin was quoted saying.

Bortolin is also running for the provincial Liberals in Windsor West.

Fellow councillor Jo-Anne Gignac made the motion in November to have the city's integrity commissioner look into Bortolin's words. She wants to know if his behaviour falls outside of council's code of conduct.

Gignac, who spoke with the police chief, said a rape was never reported to Windsor police when Bortolin made the comment.

Mayor Drew Dilkens also previously chimed in, calling what Bortolin said "irresponsible and completely untrue."

Councillor apologizes

Bortolin has apologized for the statement and said it's "an unfortunate use of words."

He could face a reprimand or a suspension of up to 90 days.

