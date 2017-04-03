Alcohol should not be sold at a downtown Windsor water park and pool, according to a report that will be presented to council next week.

The study, prepared by Windsor International Aquatic Training Centre and Adventure Bay manager Jen Knights, recommends the aquatic centre accept proposals from CGC Concessions Group to take over concession services. The report recommends against selling booze and calls for a three-year deal.

In deciding to exclude alcohol sales as part of the contract, staff measured risk factors, attendance and future growth.

"The service of alcohol would require segregating an area of deck space designated for alcohol consumption," reads the report. "As attendance increases, the amount of space available for families to gather, consume snacks and meals, and rest can be at a premium."

Guests ride the Python at Adventure Bay. (City of Windsor/Adventure Bay/Facebook)

The report comes after city councillors and the mayor debated the controversial suggestion back in September with some, including Ward 7 Coun. Irek Kusmierczyk, suggesting selling alcohol would drive away families. Others, including Mayor Drew Dilkens, said booze would do the opposite.

Knights cited the recent record-setting attendance during the Family Day weekend as an example of how having enough space while serving alcohol could be problematic.

The difficulty of ensuring all managers and employees completed a Smart Serve training course was another factor listed in the report.

The concessions company has agreed to offer all existing employees a job and to offer a menu that includes options "high in fibre, vitamins and minerals and lower in fat, sugar and sodium."

CGC Concessions Group would pay the city a total of $139,313.37 over the three years, according to the report.