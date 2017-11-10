Here is what's open and closed during the Remembrance Day weekend in Windsor.

City Services

City of Windsor offices will be closed on Monday, in observance of the Remembrance Day. Council's meeting schedule is unaffected by the holiday, but the meeting of the Planning, Heritage and Economic Development Standing Committee that would normally be held on Monday will instead be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 4:30 p.m.

The 311 Call Centre will also be closed Monday and regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume Tuesday.

The 211 call centre will be open 24 hours on Monday

There will be no change to residential collection services on Monday. All collection will follow the regular schedule laid out in the 2017 Waste Collection Calendar.

The public drop-off and household chemical waste depots at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be open Monday.

Parks and Recreation

All community centres and all customer care centres will be open for regular programs and rentals on both Saturday Nov. 11 and Monday Nov. 13.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park is closed Mondays, but registered swimming lessons will continue as scheduled. Cannon Cove will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed Saturday. Regular hours resume Sunday.

Both the Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will remain closed on Monday.

Transit

City buses will operate on their regular Saturday schedule Nov. 11 and regular weekday schedule on Nov. 13.

The Tunnel Bus will operate on a regular weekday schedule, except from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. due to ongoing tunnel construction.

Transit Windsor's customer service office on Chatham St. W is open regular hours on Monday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. The sales office at 3700 North Service Rd E is also open regular hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Groceries & Shopping

Devonshire Mall will be open on Nov. 11, but will observe a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets will be open 9 a.m. tp 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Check with your local grocery retailer for their holiday hours.

Beer & Liquor

LCBO stores will open at noon Saturday. All LCBO stores will have regular hours of business on Sunday and Monday.

All Beer Store locations will open at noon.

Banking & Financial Markets

Most major Canadian financial institutions are closed the entire weekend and Monday, including TD Canada Trust, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, CIBC, BMO and WFCU. Canadian markets, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, are open Monday.

Although Veterans Day is being celebrated in the United States Saturday, American markets such as the NYSE or NASDAQ will be trading Monday.

Canada Post

There will be no regular collection or delivery of mail on Monday.