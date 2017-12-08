Just in time for the holidays, the Detroit Red Wings are offering fans an opportunity to bid on bits of the club's hockey history.

The "Historic One-Of-A-Kind Joe Louis Memorial Auction Sale!" begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, with bids accepted until Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

The "unique items" in the online sale include player lockers, banners and signs that have been authenticated by staff.

Memorabilia goes to the highest bidder, who will then have four days to pick up their items.

Here's a look at a few of the collectable pieces up for grabs:

A giant, eight-foot high Al the Octopus mascot. (BidSpotter.com)

Pavel Datsyuk's locker. (BidSpotter.com)