Windsor police say the body recovered from the Detroit River Tuesday is that of a woman in her 50s.

They have released photos of the watch she was wearing and her keys in hopes the public can help identify her.

As police were on Riverside Drive West for another call of someone falling into the water, they were called by a resident claiming to have seen a body floating in the river.

As Windsor police were responding to a call that a man had fallen into the Detroit River, they received another from the complainant, saying they saw a second body in the water. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The U.S. Coast Guard's marine unit recovered a body from the water, closer to Windsor's shore. It happened around noon near Russell Street in Sandwich Town, not far from General Brock Public School.

Police said the body was that of a female in her 50s. She had no identification on her.

The woman is described as white with grey hair, wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and white running shoes.

This is the location where the body of a woman who appeared to be in her 50s was taken from the water. Police are seeking public assistance to identify the woman. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Police also released photos of a bright pink watch the woman was wearing, and a key chain that has two keys on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com