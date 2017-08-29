Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Wednesday
Chance of showers
24°C
Thursday
A mix of sun and cloud
21°C
Friday
Sunny
19°C
Saturday
A mix of sun and cloud
24°C
Sunday
A mix of sun and cloud
28°C
- Heavy rains pound waterlogged Windsor-Essex following record rainfall
- Windsor police warn motorists to steer clear of flooded streets, hospital declares 'Code Orange'
- Record rainfall causes widespread flooding in Windsor and Essex County
- Flood warning issued after record rains pound Windsor and Essex County
- Frustrated Chatham-Kent residents stage blockade at wind turbine site
- 'We just can't take any more': Death toll from Harvey certain to rise after floodwaters recede
- Liberals assess North Korea's threat daily, says Trudeau after shot over Japan
- Why cutting the fat and loading up on carbs can lead to poor health
- Montreal police officers to be recognized for accidentally catching internationally sought suspect
- Trump offers Texans in-person reassurances of recovery from Harvey
