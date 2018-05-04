'Squirt squirt:' Real-world water gun fight among students turns dangerous

A real-world water gun war among senior high school students has turned dangerous, prompting a warning from police.

It's a tradition involving teens at one high school in Farmington, MI. These students, armed with Super Soakers, try to shoot their friends and get them "out."

In videos posted to social media, teens can be heard saying; "any last words? Squirt squirt."

With team names such as 'Aqua Lavista' or 'Keeping Up with the Car Splashy Ins,' it may seem like it's all fun and games.

However, the Water Wars event — not sanctioned by any school — got out of control this week when a car slammed into a telephone pole. The 18-year-old was being chased by her rivals and lost control.

Teen charged

Police have charged her with reckless driving, a misdemeanor in Michigan. It carries a penalty of a $500 fine or up to 93 days in jail.

"I'm sure it doesn't even compare to what her parents will do as a result of her totalling a car and being a young driver," said Frank Demers, police officer and public safety director in Farmington.

The teen and her two friends suffered minor injuries, but the car was a write-off.

In the last several years, Farmington police have received complaints of students playing the game and driving recklessly on the road. Or causing property damage by cars driving onto front lawns so they can soak a student.

Safe zones

According to the game's rules, there are safe zones — school grounds, homes, garages and workplaces. Otherwise, it's fair game.

"Our message is play the game, but play it smart," said Demers.

More than 170 seniors participated this year from a high school in Farmington, although it's happened elsewhere. All of them have an eye on the $1,700 prize, split between the winning team. The game ends May 18.

