Ramadan while campaigning: What it's like to fast while door-knocking

Knocking on doors, all-party debates, and calls to attend community events make for a packed schedule during an election campaign.

Some candidates are doing all of this while fasting from food and water, from sunrise to sunset for Ramadan.

Windsor West Progressive Conservative candidate Adam Ibrahim and Windsor-Tecumseh PC candidate Mohammad Latif are both honouring the Muslim holiday during the campaign.

So is Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal candidate Remy Boulbol, whom Radio-Canada followed while she campaigned recently.

Finding balance

"You can get a little cranky in the day ... you just have to plan things really well," said Boulbol, adding she is a faithful Muslim.

She said it's tough to run a full campaign while observing Ramadan but she also said it's worth it.

Boulbol said she puts the holiday ahead of her campaign but manages to balance both. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

"At the end of the day when you're done you're like, eh — that wasn't so bad," said Boulbol.

Muslims don't eat or drink between sunrise and sunset during Ramadan which lasts until June 15, the week after the provincial election.

Windsor-West PC candidate Adam Ibrahim shares what it's like to campaign while fasting for Ramadan. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

Ibrahim said he didn't realize that Ramadan would be during the campaign period, but accepts the challenge.

"It's a way of testing yourself to new limits and it's a great way of reflection. It's exciting," he said, adding he's been door-knocking rain or shine for more than a year now.

"Now that it's Ramadan, it added a different perspective to it and it's a new way of doing it for me," he said.

Watch how Boulbol campaigns during Ramadan

Some Windsor-Essex candidates are campaigning all day while fasting from sunrise to sunset for Ramadan. 1:48

Boulbol calls Ramadan her "centring period" and makes sure the campaign operates around the holiday.

"Religion comes first, so everything else we fit in to make that work," she said.

Ibrahim celebrates Canada's diversity

Ibrahim has also made his campaigning work around his observance of the day.

"I have a whole pitcher of water and I drink that whole thing — it's a big part of my breakfast. Then I'll have a snack, maybe toast or an egg, and then morning prayer, I'll rest, wake up and hit the doors," he said. "Around the evening time at 8 o'clock I'll head home ... we just celebrate."

Hear more from Ibrahim and Boulbol on CBC's Windsor Morning:

Muslim candidates in the provincial election have to juggle Ramadan with a hectic campaign pace. We speak with two of those candidates, Adam Ibrahim and Remy Boulbol. 9:27

Living in Canada is about celebrating culture and diversity, said Ibrahim.

"I'm proud to be a part of that and it makes our mosaic so bright," he said.