Ramadan while campaigning: What it's like to fast while door-knocking
Ramadan lasts most of the official election campaign in Ontario this year
Knocking on doors, all-party debates, and calls to attend community events make for a packed schedule during an election campaign.
Some candidates are doing all of this while fasting from food and water, from sunrise to sunset for Ramadan.
Windsor West Progressive Conservative candidate Adam Ibrahim and Windsor-Tecumseh PC candidate Mohammad Latif are both honouring the Muslim holiday during the campaign.
So is Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal candidate Remy Boulbol, whom Radio-Canada followed while she campaigned recently.
Finding balance
"You can get a little cranky in the day ... you just have to plan things really well," said Boulbol, adding she is a faithful Muslim.
She said it's tough to run a full campaign while observing Ramadan but she also said it's worth it.
"At the end of the day when you're done you're like, eh — that wasn't so bad," said Boulbol.
Muslims don't eat or drink between sunrise and sunset during Ramadan which lasts until June 15, the week after the provincial election.
Ibrahim said he didn't realize that Ramadan would be during the campaign period, but accepts the challenge.
"It's a way of testing yourself to new limits and it's a great way of reflection. It's exciting," he said, adding he's been door-knocking rain or shine for more than a year now.
"Now that it's Ramadan, it added a different perspective to it and it's a new way of doing it for me," he said.
Boulbol calls Ramadan her "centring period" and makes sure the campaign operates around the holiday.
"Religion comes first, so everything else we fit in to make that work," she said.
Ibrahim celebrates Canada's diversity
Ibrahim has also made his campaigning work around his observance of the day.
"I have a whole pitcher of water and I drink that whole thing — it's a big part of my breakfast. Then I'll have a snack, maybe toast or an egg, and then morning prayer, I'll rest, wake up and hit the doors," he said. "Around the evening time at 8 o'clock I'll head home ... we just celebrate."
Living in Canada is about celebrating culture and diversity, said Ibrahim.
"I'm proud to be a part of that and it makes our mosaic so bright," he said.
