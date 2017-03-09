Ralph Ganter is the new CEO of the Erie St. Clair Local Health Integration Network. (Erie St. Clair LHIN)

Ralph Ganter is the new CEO of the Erie St. Clair Local Health Integration Network, according to an announcement from the group's board of directors Wednesday.

Ganter officially fills the position left behind by Gary Switzer, who stepped down from the LHIN in May 2016 without explaining why.

"I look forward to continuing the great work that has been done and to find new and innovative ways to improve patient care in our community," Ganter said in a news release.

He started his 30-year health care career as a respiratory therapist and eventually became a hospital consultant and a manager with the province's Ministry of Health.

Ganter was also the senior director of health systems design and implementation at the LHIN.

"Having been with this organization since its early days, I have been very fortunate to wrk with some very outstanding people," he said.