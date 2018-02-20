Residents in Windsor-Essex and Sarnia-Lambton will wake up to pouring rain, thick fog and near-zero visibility Tuesday morning, according to Environment Canada.

The weather authority issued a fog advisory for both regions, citing widespread fog that could reduce visibility to less than 800 metres and asked motorists to slow down and watch for the tail lights of other drivers on area roads.

Heavy rain and local flooding possible

Sarnia-Lambton was also issued a rainfall warning as 50 to 75 mm of precipitation is expected to fall on Sarnia, Petrolia, Watford, Pinery Park and parts of the county between Monday night and Wednesday.

Total rainfall for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent is expected to range from 25 to 50 mm over the same period, resulting in a rainfall advisory.

"Ponding of water on roads and possible marginal flooding may be expected in poorly drained areas," stated Environment Canada.