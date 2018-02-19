Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Leamington, Chatham-Kent, and Rondeau Park.

The weather agency said a warm front associated with a low pressure area is moving through the region Monday, bringing periods of rain.

Thunderstorms coming in from northern Indiana and Ohio will weaken by the time they hit Ontario, but will bring 10 to 20 mm of rain in the afternoon. It will taper off a little later this afternoon followed by another round of showers Monday night, with some additional rainfall. Those amounts are not expected to be significant.

Environment Canada said the amounts are below the criteria for rainfall warning when the ground is frozen. But the pooling of water on roadways is possible and minor flooding could hit poorly-drained areas.

Partially melted snow and ice blocks a storm drain in Windsor. (Gary Graves/CBC)

More mild weather and rain are expected on Tuesday.

ERCA flood warning

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has upgraded its previous 'watershed warning' to a flood watch on Monday.

ERCA reports that rainfall totals from Wednesday to Monday range from 40 to 75 mm.

The conservation authority warns that the entire Essex region has semi-frozen ground conditions that are saturated due to unseasonably high temperatures, melting snow and rain.

ERCA warns that people should be extra cautious and avoid rivers, lakes, ditches, streams and ponds. Ice on waterways will be unstable and dangerous.