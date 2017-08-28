Heavy rains drenched Windsor and Essex County Monday night with some areas expected to receive as much as 100 mm.

Windsor police tweeted a warning about "many streets flooded in the city" and urged the public to drive safely.

"Very heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to affect extreme southwestern Ontario. Some areas may receive 50 to 100 mm by later this evening," said Environment Canada in an updated warning issued at 8:30 p.m. "The most intense rainfall stretches from just west of Harrow towards Tecumseh and Belle River."

The rainfall is expected to taper off late Monday though "showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to persist into Tuesday," said Environment Canada.