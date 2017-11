Environment Canada has issued rainfall warning for Windsor-Essex, Leamington, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.

Heavy rain is expected to hit the region on Friday and Saturday with total rainfall amounts of 50 to 60 mm predicted.

It's expected to taper off Saturday evening.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," stated the weather authority. "If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."